Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A portrait of a river that shaped American life

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 20, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Mathew Benoit
/
Unsplash

Florence Price wrote The Mississippi River as a musical journey, tracing the river’s path through spirituals, work songs, and the stories carried along its banks. It’s a portrait of a river that shaped American life. Hear Florence Price’s Mississippi River tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
