From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A portrait of a river that shaped American life
Florence Price wrote The Mississippi River as a musical journey, tracing the river’s path through spirituals, work songs, and the stories carried along its banks. It’s a portrait of a river that shaped American life. Hear Florence Price’s Mississippi River tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.