Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

What the world nearly missed

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Association Mel Bonis

Mélanie Bonis spent much of her life writing in the shadows, publishing under the name “Mel Bonis” so her music would be taken seriously. Her real identity didn’t come to light until the late 20th century, when her family uncovered her manuscripts and helped restore her name. You can hear what the world nearly missed in her Sonata for Cello and Piano tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
