Mélanie Bonis spent much of her life writing in the shadows, publishing under the name “Mel Bonis” so her music would be taken seriously. Her real identity didn’t come to light until the late 20th century, when her family uncovered her manuscripts and helped restore her name. You can hear what the world nearly missed in her Sonata for Cello and Piano tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.