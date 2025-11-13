© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Beauty from loss

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 13, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Kelvin Whitehurst
/
Unsplash

When Sergei Rachmaninoff fled Russia, he left behind his home, his piano, and the world that inspired him. Years later, in exile, he poured that sense of longing into his Symphony No. 3. It’s the sound of a man remembering where he came from, and creating beauty from loss. Hear Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3 tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
