Hollywood’s shifting perspective on Native American life and legend
Hollywood has a complicated history portraying Indigenous Americans on the big screen - from The Searchers to Dances with Wolves to Killers of the Flower Moon. Follow that story through music that reflects Hollywood’s shifting perspective on Native American life and legend. That’s on Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday at 6, on WSHU.