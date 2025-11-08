© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Hollywood’s shifting perspective on Native American life and legend

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Killers of the Flower Moon
Paramount Pictures
Killers of the Flower Moon

Hollywood has a complicated history portraying Indigenous Americans on the big screen - from The Searchers to Dances with Wolves to Killers of the Flower Moon. Follow that story through music that reflects Hollywood’s shifting perspective on Native American life and legend. That’s on Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 and Sunday at 6, on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino