Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

An unmistakably American story

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 6, 2025 at 12:34 PM EST
Ardian Lumi
/
Unsplash

Florence Price wrote her Second String Quartet in the 1930s, using the sound of classical Europe to tell an unmistakably American story. She wove spirituals and folk rhythms into music that, until then, had rarely made room for women or Black composers. Hear Florence Price’s String Quartet No. 2 tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
