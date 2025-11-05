From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
'Treemonisha' - Scott Joplin’s opera about hope
Before ragtime made him famous, Scott Joplin dreamed of something bigger - a full-scale opera that would tell the story of a young Black woman who lifts her community through knowledge. That opera was Treemonisha. Kate Remington fills in tonight with selections from Joplin’s Treemonisha on 91.1, 107.5, and the WSHU music stream.