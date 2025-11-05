© 2025 WSHU
'Treemonisha' - Scott Joplin’s opera about hope

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 5, 2025 at 12:13 PM EST
pixabay.com

Before ragtime made him famous, Scott Joplin dreamed of something bigger - a full-scale opera that would tell the story of a young Black woman who lifts her community through knowledge. That opera was Treemonisha. Kate Remington fills in tonight with selections from Joplin’s Treemonisha on 91.1, 107.5, and the WSHU music stream.
Julie Freddino
