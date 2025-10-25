© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Look out — the monsters are loose!

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 25, 2025 at 5:31 AM EDT
Bela Lugosi as Dracula.
public domain
Bela Lugosi as Dracula.

Look out — the monsters are loose! This week on Reel Music, we’re unleashing the soundtracks that terrified and thrilled moviegoers for generations. Hear the chilling themes from Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy, and more — a spine-tingling symphony of classic Hollywood horror.Reel Music … Saturday night at 9 and Sunday at 6, on WSHU.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
