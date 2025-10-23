© 2025 WSHU
Inspired by musical friendship

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 23, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
James Hole
/
courtesy of the artists

Benjamin Britten’s Cello Concerto in D was inspired by musical friendship and written for Mstislav Rostropovich. Now, that same spirit of connection shines through siblings Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason. Hear their intimate, powerful performance of Britten’s Cello Concerto in D, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
