Inspired by musical friendship
Benjamin Britten’s Cello Concerto in D was inspired by musical friendship and written for Mstislav Rostropovich. Now, that same spirit of connection shines through siblings Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason. Hear their intimate, powerful performance of Britten’s Cello Concerto in D, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.