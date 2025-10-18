From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The genius of Philip Glass
Few composers can do more with less and that’s the genius of Philip Glass.
From The Truman Show to The Hours, his soundtracks have shaped how we feel about the stories on screen. Hear the best of Philip Glass in film this week on Reel Music. Saturday night at 9 and Sunday at 6, on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.