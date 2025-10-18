© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The genius of Philip Glass

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Few composers can do more with less and that’s the genius of Philip Glass.
From The Truman Show to The Hours, his soundtracks have shaped how we feel about the stories on screen. Hear the best of Philip Glass in film this week on Reel Music. Saturday night at 9 and Sunday at 6, on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
