Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Long Island’s own Emerson Quartet soars

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 16, 2025 at 1:02 PM EDT
The Emerson String Quartet - Eugene Drucker - violin, Philip Setzer - violin, Larry Dutton - viola, Paul Watkins - cello
Juergen Frank
The Emerson String Quartet

For nearly half a century, the Emerson String Quartet called Long Island home, inspiring generations as the resident quartet at Stony Brook University.
Hear them in one of Haydn’s most radiant works, the “Lark” Quartet — music that seems to lift right off the ground, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
