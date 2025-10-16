From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Long Island’s own Emerson Quartet soars
For nearly half a century, the Emerson String Quartet called Long Island home, inspiring generations as the resident quartet at Stony Brook University.
Hear them in one of Haydn’s most radiant works, the “Lark” Quartet — music that seems to lift right off the ground, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.