A celebration of unity and hope

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 16, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
It's the perfect music to mark the moment: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. From struggle to triumph, it ends with the Ode to Joy, a celebration of unity and hope. Just like this community of listeners... thank you for supporting WSHU during the Fall Fund Drive. Hear the complete Ninth Symphony tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
