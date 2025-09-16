From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A celebration of unity and hope
It's the perfect music to mark the moment: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. From struggle to triumph, it ends with the Ode to Joy, a celebration of unity and hope. Just like this community of listeners... thank you for supporting WSHU during the Fall Fund Drive. Hear the complete Ninth Symphony tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.