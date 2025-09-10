From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Eine Kleine Nachtmusik's charm never fades
Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik - “A Little Night Music” - is anything but small. It’s one of those melodies that has slipped into our collective memory, used in films, commercials, and celebrations. Even if you don’t think you know it, you do. And its charm never fades.
