From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Eine Kleine Nachtmusik's charm never fades

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 10, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Deep Balmiki
/
Unsplash

Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik - “A Little Night Music” - is anything but small. It’s one of those melodies that has slipped into our collective memory, used in films, commercials, and celebrations. Even if you don’t think you know it, you do. And its charm never fades.
Hear this timeless classic tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
