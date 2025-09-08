From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
The connection between the written word and music
“We are such stuff as dreams are made on,” wrote William Shakespeare. Did you know that Shakespeare wrote songs in his plays? Today is International Literacy Day, and we’re celebrating the connection between the written word and music, including Ralph Vaughn Williams’ setting of Shakespeare, on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.