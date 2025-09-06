This week on Reel Music, we’re rocketing into hyperspace with symphonic soundtracks. Experience the rebel triumphs of Return of the Jedi and the intergalactic thrills of The Last Starfighter.

Reel Music is your weekend retreat into cinema’s greatest scores. Tune in Saturday at 9 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

