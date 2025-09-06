© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Rocketing into hyperspace with symphonic soundtracks

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 6, 2025 at 7:06 AM EDT
Universal

This week on Reel Music, we’re rocketing into hyperspace with symphonic soundtracks. Experience the rebel triumphs of Return of the Jedi and the intergalactic thrills of The Last Starfighter.
Reel Music is your weekend retreat into cinema’s greatest scores. Tune in Saturday at 9 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
