© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

He wrote the book on composition

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 30, 2025 at 11:01 PM EDT
Jacob van Schuppen

Some busy musicians who also made time to write essays or books to communicate their ideas and philosophies about music to other composers and performers. They include a musician whose composition book has been used in the education of generations of musicians, including Mozart and Beethoven. You’ll hear how some musical authors practiced what they preached on Sunday Baroque this Labor Day weekend. Listen Sunday at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 1075, and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona