He wrote the book on composition
Some busy musicians who also made time to write essays or books to communicate their ideas and philosophies about music to other composers and performers. They include a musician whose composition book has been used in the education of generations of musicians, including Mozart and Beethoven. You’ll hear how some musical authors practiced what they preached on Sunday Baroque this Labor Day weekend. Listen Sunday at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 1075, and our music stream.