© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Do you return to music from childhood?

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Megan Johnston
/
Unsplash

Do you return to music from childhood? I’m sure your musical tastes have grown, but there’s always the hook of what you knew as a kid. Irish classical pianist John O’Conor carries Irish folk tunes with him though his career, and Irish composers like John Field. He performs Piano Concerto #7 by Field, today on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer