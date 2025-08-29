From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Do you return to music from childhood?
Do you return to music from childhood? I’m sure your musical tastes have grown, but there’s always the hook of what you knew as a kid. Irish classical pianist John O’Conor carries Irish folk tunes with him though his career, and Irish composers like John Field. He performs Piano Concerto #7 by Field, today on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.