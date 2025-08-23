Born into musical families

Harpsichordist Elisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre was born into a musical family. Her father and her brothers were all church organists, and she was a keyboard prodigy. Violinist Florence Malgoire ALSO grew up in a musical family - her father was an oboist and conductor. She formed her own early music group, you’ll hear them play a sonata by Elisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.