From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Born into musical families

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 23, 2025 at 7:20 PM EDT
Jean Baptiste Millot

Harpsichordist Elisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre was born into a musical family. Her father and her brothers were all church organists, and she was a keyboard prodigy. Violinist Florence Malgoire ALSO grew up in a musical family - her father was an oboist and conductor. She formed her own early music group, you’ll hear them play a sonata by Elisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
