Music history made in the Connecticut hills
When you think of the northwest hills of Connecticut, you might think of hiking and pastures. You might not know that Maud Powell, American’s first international violin soloist, premiered an important Violin Concerto in Norfolk in 1912. Her legacy lives on in music this morning on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.