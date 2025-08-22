© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Music history made in the Connecticut hills

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published August 22, 2025 at 12:44 AM EDT
Mason
/
Unsplash

When you think of the northwest hills of Connecticut, you might think of hiking and pastures. You might not know that Maud Powell, American’s first international violin soloist, premiered an important Violin Concerto in Norfolk in 1912. Her legacy lives on in music this morning on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer