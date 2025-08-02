Maurice Greene's musical legacy

English musician Maurice Greene lived from 1696 until 1755, and during his lifetime he was a celebrated organist and composer who was a colleague of George Frideric Handel’s and a teacher to William Boyce. You’ll hear some of Maurice Greene’s instrumental music, as well as compositions by other musicians in his inner circle on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.