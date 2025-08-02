© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Maurice Greene's musical legacy

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 2, 2025 at 11:23 PM EDT
English musician Maurice Greene lived from 1696 until 1755, and during his lifetime he was a celebrated organist and composer who was a colleague of George Frideric Handel’s and a teacher to William Boyce. You’ll hear some of Maurice Greene’s instrumental music, as well as compositions by other musicians in his inner circle on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
