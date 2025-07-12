© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Bastille Day

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 12, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT
Bastille Day is a BIG occasion in France – it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison, contributing to the start of the French Revolution. The dramatic historic event affected musicians, too, since many were employed by the French royalty that was booted out! Celebrate BASTILLE DAY with music by composers who were active in France in the 17th and 18th centuries on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
