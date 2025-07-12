Sunday Baroque: Bastille Day

Bastille Day is a BIG occasion in France – it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison, contributing to the start of the French Revolution. The dramatic historic event affected musicians, too, since many were employed by the French royalty that was booted out! Celebrate BASTILLE DAY with music by composers who were active in France in the 17th and 18th centuries on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

