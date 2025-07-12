© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

He gave The Magnificent Seven its swagger

Published July 12, 2025 at 1:13 PM EDT
United Artists

He gave The Magnificent Seven its swagger, The Great Escape its momentum, and The Ten Commandments its epic scale. This week on Reel Music, we spotlight Elmer Bernstein—a composer whose music helped shape the sound of Hollywood. Tune in for a bold, brassy ride through some of his most powerful scores, tonight at 9 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

