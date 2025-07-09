From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
A spirited musical conversation between two masters at the top of their game
Clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Gloria Chien take on Carl Maria von Weber’s Grand Duo Concertant—a piece as bold and virtuosic as its name suggests. It’s a spirited musical conversation between two masters at the top of their game. Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.