Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sun-drenched gardens and serene courtyards

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published July 8, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Jardín del Princípe
Miguel Angel Sanz
/
Unsplash
Jardín del Princípe

Let yourself be transported to sun-drenched gardens and quiet courtyards with Joaquín Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. Its lush harmonies and unforgettable guitar lines evoke the beauty and soul of Spain—and have made it one of the most beloved concertos of the 20th century. Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
