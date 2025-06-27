© 2025 WSHU
The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra at Carnegie Hall

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 27, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Klaus Mäkelä, Chief Conductor Designate, Lisa Batiashvili, Violin
Carnegie Hall Live
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Klaus Mäkelä, Chief Conductor Designate, Lisa Batiashvili, Violin

Violinist Lisa Batiashvili joins the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra for Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2. Conductor Klaus Mäkelä also leads a U.S. premiere by Ellen Reid and Rachmaninoff’s expansive Second Symphony... catch the encore of Carnegie Hall Live tonight at 8.

Then on Saturday, the Czech Philharmonic returns to Carnegie Hall with Gil Shaham performing Dvorak’s fiery, folk-infused Violin Concerto. Listen at 2 pm on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
