The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra at Carnegie Hall

Violinist Lisa Batiashvili joins the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra for Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2. Conductor Klaus Mäkelä also leads a U.S. premiere by Ellen Reid and Rachmaninoff’s expansive Second Symphony... catch the encore of Carnegie Hall Live tonight at 8.

Then on Saturday, the Czech Philharmonic returns to Carnegie Hall with Gil Shaham performing Dvorak’s fiery, folk-infused Violin Concerto. Listen at 2 pm on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.