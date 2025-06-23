From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
A soaring, romantic theme—haunting and unforgettable
If you remember the movie Somewhere in Time, you know the music. That soaring, romantic theme—haunting and unforgettable—comes from Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Tonight, hear the full work: from fiery flourishes to that heart-stopping Variation 18 that made Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour’s love story feel timeless. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.