A soaring, romantic theme—haunting and unforgettable

If you remember the movie Somewhere in Time, you know the music. That soaring, romantic theme—haunting and unforgettable—comes from Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Tonight, hear the full work: from fiery flourishes to that heart-stopping Variation 18 that made Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour’s love story feel timeless. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.