Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

A soaring, romantic theme—haunting and unforgettable

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 23, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour in Somewhere in Time.
Universal Pictures
Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour in Somewhere in Time.

If you remember the movie Somewhere in Time, you know the music. That soaring, romantic theme—haunting and unforgettable—comes from Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Tonight, hear the full work: from fiery flourishes to that heart-stopping Variation 18 that made Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour’s love story feel timeless. Listen tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
