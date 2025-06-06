© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sometimes you have to be brave and just ask

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:17 AM EDT
Tonya Trofymchuk

Sometimes you have to be brave and just ask. Fiddler Mark O’Connor wanted to write a piece for world-renowned violinist Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, so even though they had never met, he asked and she said yes! You can hear the two perform O’Connor’s Double Violin Concerto this morning on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We're thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
