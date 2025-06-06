From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Sometimes you have to be brave and just ask. Fiddler Mark O’Connor wanted to write a piece for world-renowned violinist Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, so even though they had never met, he asked and she said yes! You can hear the two perform O’Connor’s Double Violin Concerto this morning on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.