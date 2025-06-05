© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

A swirling, chaotic climax

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 5, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Diogo Nunes
/
Unsplash

Maurice Ravel's La Valse starts as a homage to the Viennese dance but gradually unravels into a swirling, chaotic climax. While Ravel denied any symbolic intent, listeners have long interpreted it as a reflection on the decay of European society post-World War I. Experience this enigmatic masterpiece tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and the WSHU music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino