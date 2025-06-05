From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
A swirling, chaotic climax
Maurice Ravel's La Valse starts as a homage to the Viennese dance but gradually unravels into a swirling, chaotic climax. While Ravel denied any symbolic intent, listeners have long interpreted it as a reflection on the decay of European society post-World War I. Experience this enigmatic masterpiece tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and the WSHU music stream.