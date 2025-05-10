© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: musical moms and their talented offspring

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published May 10, 2025 at 11:03 PM EDT
pixabay.com

19th century minister Henry Ward Beecher said, "The mother's heart is the child's schoolroom." For some musicians, the mother’s TALENT was also the child’s classroom, where they first learned to play musical instruments and experienced the joys of making music. This Mother’s Day weekend you’ll hear performances by some musical moms and their talented offspring. Celebrate Mother’s Day this week on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona