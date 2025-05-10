Sunday Baroque: musical moms and their talented offspring

19th century minister Henry Ward Beecher said, "The mother's heart is the child's schoolroom." For some musicians, the mother’s TALENT was also the child’s classroom, where they first learned to play musical instruments and experienced the joys of making music. This Mother’s Day weekend you’ll hear performances by some musical moms and their talented offspring. Celebrate Mother’s Day this week on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.