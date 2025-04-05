April is National Humor Month, and Sunday Baroque will celebrate the occasion with music reflecting a Baroque era musical sense of humor. You’ll hear a comic concerto, a wacky French opera about a hideous swamp beast, and musical folly to amuse and entertain you on your all-important day of rest. It’s all on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.