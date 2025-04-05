© 2025 WSHU
Baroque era musical sense of humor

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published April 5, 2025 at 10:30 PM EDT
Peasants Celebrating Twelfth Night, 1635
David Teniers the Younger
/
National Gallery of Art
Peasants Celebrating Twelfth Night, 1635

April is National Humor Month, and Sunday Baroque will celebrate the occasion with music reflecting a Baroque era musical sense of humor. You’ll hear a comic concerto, a wacky French opera about a hideous swamp beast, and musical folly to amuse and entertain you on your all-important day of rest. It’s all on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
