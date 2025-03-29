Coffee is on the menu for Bach's Birthday

Johann Sebastian Bach was so important to the baroque era, and so prolific as a composer, that Sunday Baroque devoted TWO Sundays to celebrating his March 1685 birthday! This weekend is part 2 of the Bach Birthday Bash … and highlights include a vibrant performance of one of his keyboard concertos adapted for recorder, and played by a rising young virtuoso. Plus, we’re serving up his Coffee Cantata, a playful musical ode to caffeine addiction in the 1700s. Pour yourself a cup and join the celebration. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week.