Clara Schumann's love letter to Robert

Clara Schumann's Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann is more than just a dazzling set of piano variations—it's a love letter in music. She took a theme from Robert's Bunte Blätter and transformed it. Written in 1853, near the end of Robert's life, it stands as both a tribute and a conversation between two intertwined musical souls.