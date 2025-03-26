© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Clara Schumann's love letter to Robert

Julie Freddino
Published March 26, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT


Clara Schumann’s Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann is more than just a dazzling set of piano variations—it’s a love letter in music. She took a theme from Robert’s Bunte Blätter and transformed it. Written in 1853, near the end of Robert’s life, it stands as both a tribute and a conversation between two intertwined musical souls. Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
