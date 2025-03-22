© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Bach Birthday Bash, Part 1

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 22, 2025 at 10:26 PM EDT

Johann Sebastian Bach was born in March of 1685, and every year at this time we throw a little birthday celebration for the composer. And since Bach was SO prolific, the Bach Birthday Bash spans two programs. You’ll hear a selection from his St. Matthew Passion, one of the keyboard partitas, and selections from the ART OF FUGUE. It’s on the first installment of our two-part annual Bach Birthday Bash on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
