Sunday Baroque: Bach Birthday Bash, Part 1

Johann Sebastian Bach was born in March of 1685, and every year at this time we throw a little birthday celebration for the composer. And since Bach was SO prolific, the Bach Birthday Bash spans two programs. You’ll hear a selection from his St. Matthew Passion, one of the keyboard partitas, and selections from the ART OF FUGUE. It’s on the first installment of our two-part annual Bach Birthday Bash on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.