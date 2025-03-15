Sunday Baroque: Saint Patrick’s Day

Saint Patrick’s Day is coming up on March 17, and Sunday Baroque highlights this weekend will include a recording by the Irish Baroque Orchestra Chamber Soloists and some lilting traditional Irish lute solos. You’ll also hear Belfast-born flutist James Galway with the New Irish Chamber Orchestra playing a Concerto by Antonio Vivaldi on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 am on 89.9.