Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Saint Patrick’s Day

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 15, 2025 at 10:57 PM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Saint Patrick’s Day is coming up on March 17, and Sunday Baroque highlights this weekend will include a recording by the Irish Baroque Orchestra Chamber Soloists and some lilting traditional Irish lute solos. You’ll also hear Belfast-born flutist James Galway with the New Irish Chamber Orchestra playing a Concerto by Antonio Vivaldi on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 am on 89.9.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
