From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Women's History Month

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 8, 2025 at 10:30 PM EST
Theresa Pewal
/
courtesy of the artist

Violinist Rachel Podger is the founder and artistic director of an annual baroque music festival in Wales, Brecon Baroque Festival. The group had good chemistry, so she decided to make it a year-round ensemble so they could perform more and make recordings. Rachel Podger and members of Brecon Baroque are some of the outstanding musician you'll hear this weekend. Wake up with Sunday Baroque on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
