From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: musical love stories

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 15, 2025 at 10:30 PM EST
William Shakespeare wrote that, “Some Cupid kills with arrows, some with traps.” Shakespeare didn’t mention that the so-called god of love sometimes used the kind of bow that’s used to play a string instrument. Cupid is the protagonist of an 18th century Italian Violin Sonata. You’ll hear the mythological love story about Cupid and Psyche is one of the musical love stories you’ll hear this week on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
