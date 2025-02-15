Reel Music: Grand Romance

On the next Reel Music, we’re diving into cinema’s most memorable romances—through the music that made them iconic. Feel the heartache of Love Story. Get lost in the old Hollywood glow of Casablanca. Dream a little dream with Breakfast at Tiffany’s. And run headfirst into adventure with The Last of the Mohicans on Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.