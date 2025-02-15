© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Reel Music: Grand Romance

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published February 15, 2025 at 8:29 AM EST
Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's
Paramount Pictures
Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's

On the next Reel Music, we’re diving into cinema’s most memorable romances—through the music that made them iconic. Feel the heartache of Love Story. Get lost in the old Hollywood glow of Casablanca. Dream a little dream with Breakfast at Tiffany’s. And run headfirst into adventure with The Last of the Mohicans on Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 on 91.1, 89.9 and wshu.org.
