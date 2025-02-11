Listen tonight: pushing boundaries

Elfrida Andrée wasn’t just writing music—she was pushing boundaries. In 19th-century Sweden, women weren’t supposed to be professional organists or conductors, but Andrée became both. Her Concerto No. 2 is full of energy, a work that feels both grand and personal. If you haven’t heard her music before, this is the perfect place to start. Join us at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.