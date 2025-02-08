Sunday Baroque: mythological love story

The only known surviving full-length opera by French violinist and composer Jean-Marie Leclair is mythological love story, and a cautionary tale about a mortal fisherman who fell in love with the a nymph and tried to get a love potion from a witch. You’ll hear a suite from the opera played by a musical ensemble founded by a married couple who met at a gig decades ago! It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.