Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: mythological love story

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published February 8, 2025 at 10:30 PM EST
Circe, 1910
Frederick Stuart Church
/
Smithsonian American Art Museum
Circe, 1910

The only known surviving full-length opera by French violinist and composer Jean-Marie Leclair is mythological love story, and a cautionary tale about a mortal fisherman who fell in love with the a nymph and tried to get a love potion from a witch. You’ll hear a suite from the opera played by a musical ensemble founded by a married couple who met at a gig decades ago! It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
