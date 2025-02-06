From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: a grand adventure
Antonín Dvořák’s Symphonic Variations is like hearing a master storyteller turn a simple idea into an adventure. A modest theme transforms—one moment a lively dance, the next a dreamy lullaby. Playful, dramatic, always moving, like a conversation that never gets boring. Enjoy the ride tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.