Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: a grand adventure

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
pixabay.com

Antonín Dvořák’s Symphonic Variations is like hearing a master storyteller turn a simple idea into an adventure. A modest theme transforms—one moment a lively dance, the next a dreamy lullaby. Playful, dramatic, always moving, like a conversation that never gets boring. Enjoy the ride tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
