From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: turning the calendar back to 1725

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published January 4, 2025 at 10:00 PM EST

Every week Sunday Baroque turns BACK the clock, and this weekend – as we start 2025, you can travel back 300 years to hear music from 1725. It includes one of Johann Sebastian Bach’s cantatas and his Easter Oratorio, an Italian cello and flute sonata, and a French suite that entertained King Louis the 14th. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
