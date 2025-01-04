Sunday Baroque: turning the calendar back to 1725

Every week Sunday Baroque turns BACK the clock, and this weekend – as we start 2025, you can travel back 300 years to hear music from 1725. It includes one of Johann Sebastian Bach’s cantatas and his Easter Oratorio, an Italian cello and flute sonata, and a French suite that entertained King Louis the 14th. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.