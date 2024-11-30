© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Holiday Gift List

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 30, 2024 at 7:48 AM EST

Every year at this time, Sunday Baroque host Suzanne Bona compiles a list of the most appealing recordings to give you ideas for your holiday gift giving. She’s kicking off the Sunday Baroque 2024 Holiday Gift List this weekend -- and it includes the 4th volume of music by Johann Fasch played by Philadelphia’s Tempesta di Mare ensemble … and recorder player Lucie Horsch’s new recording in tribute to legendary musician Frans Brüggen. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week.
Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona