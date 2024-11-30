Sunday Baroque: Holiday Gift List

Every year at this time, Sunday Baroque host Suzanne Bona compiles a list of the most appealing recordings to give you ideas for your holiday gift giving. She’s kicking off the Sunday Baroque 2024 Holiday Gift List this weekend -- and it includes the 4th volume of music by Johann Fasch played by Philadelphia’s Tempesta di Mare ensemble … and recorder player Lucie Horsch’s new recording in tribute to legendary musician Frans Brüggen. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week.