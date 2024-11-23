Sunday Baroque: In Color!

In addition to brilliant VISUAL colors, there can be “color” in music, too. You’ll hear a rainbow of musical colors includes Johann Sebastian Bach’s Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue, a suite for trumpet – an instrument whose sound was compared to “the color scarlet” -- and music played by a couple of instrumentalists who have the extraordinary ability to perceive music as color. It’s on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.