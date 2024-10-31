Listen today: a gathering of witches

We’ve arrived at the height of spooky season—it's Halloween! Do you think classical music is safe from the ghouls and ghosts roaming around out there? Of course not! Emily Boyer will guide you through a frightful musical journey, starting with a gathering of witches conjured by Hector Berlioz. Join us, if you dare, starting a little after 9 this morning on 91.1 FM and wshu.org!