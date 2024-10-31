© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: a gathering of witches

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published October 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
We’ve arrived at the height of spooky season—it's Halloween! Do you think classical music is safe from the ghouls and ghosts roaming around out there? Of course not! Emily Boyer will guide you through a frightful musical journey, starting with a gathering of witches conjured by Hector Berlioz. Join us, if you dare, starting a little after 9 this morning on 91.1 FM and wshu.org!
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
