From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: things that go bump in the night

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 26, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT
pixabay.com

Nowadays, we celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating, maybe visiting a haunted house display, or telling ghost stories. This week’s Halloween edition of Sunday Baroque includes a concerto by Antonio Vivaldi that has lots of things that go bump in the night, and an iconic piece of horror-movie music! Listen to Sunday Baroque starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
