Sunday Baroque: things that go bump in the night

Nowadays, we celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating, maybe visiting a haunted house display, or telling ghost stories. This week’s Halloween edition of Sunday Baroque includes a concerto by Antonio Vivaldi that has lots of things that go bump in the night, and an iconic piece of horror-movie music! Listen to Sunday Baroque starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.