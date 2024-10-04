© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Old-Time Quartet

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 4, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Mark O'Connor is a versatile and innovative American musician, known for blending bluegrass, jazz, classical, and folk music into a unique style. His compositions often reflect his deep connection to American culture and history. Tonight, O'Connor's lively "Old-Time" Quartet will get your toes tapping! Join Lauren Rico at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, or stream it on our app.

Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
