Listen tonight: Old-Time Quartet
Mark O'Connor is a versatile and innovative American musician, known for blending bluegrass, jazz, classical, and folk music into a unique style. His compositions often reflect his deep connection to American culture and history. Tonight, O'Connor's lively "Old-Time" Quartet will get your toes tapping! Join Lauren Rico at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, or stream it on our app.