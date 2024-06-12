© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: A little too much vacation

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published June 12, 2024 at 12:40 PM EDT
pexels.com

Prince Esterhazy's stay at his summer palace was longer than usual one year and Haydn and his musicians were missing their families in Vienna. Haydn made his request to return to town with his "Farewell" Symphony, which we'll enjoy during our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
