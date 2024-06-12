From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: A little too much vacation
Prince Esterhazy's stay at his summer palace was longer than usual one year and Haydn and his musicians were missing their families in Vienna. Haydn made his request to return to town with his "Farewell" Symphony, which we'll enjoy during our music this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.