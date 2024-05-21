From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: Dvorak's Iowa vacation
When he was heading a music conservatory in New York, Dvorak travelled to a small community in Iowa during the summer to get a reminder of his Czech homeland. Our music today includes his String Quintet Op. 97, which he composed during one of those summer vacations. Tune in at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.