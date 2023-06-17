© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Bach and his musical sons

WSHU
Published June 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
J. S. Bach and His Family at Morning Prayers
Toby Edward Rosenthal
/
J. S. Bach and His Family at Morning Prayers (1870)

Imagine living up to the reputation of a successful father like Johann Sebastian Bach?! The musician had several children who followed in his footsteps, and some achieved great success. The most successful was Bach’s second son Carl Philipp Emanuel, whose jobs included playing for King Frederick of Prussia. You’ll hear music by both father and sons this Father’s Day weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque