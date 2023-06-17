Sunday Baroque: Bach and his musical sons

Imagine living up to the reputation of a successful father like Johann Sebastian Bach?! The musician had several children who followed in his footsteps, and some achieved great success. The most successful was Bach’s second son Carl Philipp Emanuel, whose jobs included playing for King Frederick of Prussia. You’ll hear music by both father and sons this Father’s Day weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.