Sunday Baroque: National Rose Month

Poet Robert Burns wrote, “O, my love’s like a red, red rose/ That’s newly sprung in June…” June is National Rose Month. It’s a celebration of the fragrant symbol of love and friendship, passion and desire, beauty and elegance. You’ll hear music inspired by roses on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and the all classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.