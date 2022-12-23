© 2022 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Festivo AltLatino with Cantigas

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published December 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
This special holiday concert features the 20 piece choral ensemble Choral Cantigas and the many rich styles of Latino choral music. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures. Tune in at 9pm tonight on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

